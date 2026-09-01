Hyderabad: Probe shows mechanic murdered nurse, went to sleep

Hyderabad: The mechanic who allegedly raped and murdered the nurse on August 29 in Tukuguda, under the Pahadishareef Police limits, went back to the garage where he worked after committing the offence and slept, the investigation has revealed.

The accused was identified as Mohammed Sanaullah, a native of Bihar, who was working as a mechanic near the hospital where the victim was employed as a nurse. According to the police, Sanaullah monitored the victim’s movements for a month before committing the offence.

On August 29, the accused broke into the nurse’s room through the window and strangled her to death after the sexual assault. “He was allegedly under the influence of alcohol on the day of the offence. After committing the crime, he returned to the garage and slept. He initially denied any involvement in the case,” said the police.

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The police said it was difficult to establish whether the victim was alive during the sexual assault. Addressing the media on Monday, August 31, “Whether the victim had died by then or not cannot be ascertained,” the police said.

However, the accused allegedly told the police that the woman was unconscious when the assault took place. Following the death, the police initially registered a case of murder.

Based on the medical report, they added sections relating to rape and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

While the accused initially denied any role in the crime, when his mobile phone tower data and other evidence were examined before questioning him further, he confessed to committing the offence.