Mechanic held for murdering nurse in Hyderabad’s Tukkuguda

Hyderabad: A 34-year-old mechanic was arrested by the Pahadishareef Police for allegedly murdering a 21-year-old nurse in Hyderabad’s Tukkuguda on Sunday, August 30.

The accused was identified as Mohammed Sanaullah, who allegedly raped and murdered the nurse, Sirisha, by attacking her with a hammer. According to reports, Sanaullah entered Sirisha’s room through a window and assaulted her.

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When Sirisha tried to raise an alarm, Sanaullah allegedly smothered her and left the room after she died.

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When contacted, the Pahadishareef police did not respond.