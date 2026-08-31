Mechanic held for murdering nurse in Hyderabad’s Tukkuguda

Hyderabad: A 34-year-old mechanic was arrested by the Pahadishareef Police for allegedly murdering a 21-year-old nurse in Hyderabad’s Tukkuguda on Sunday, August 30.
The accused was identified as Mohammed Sanaullah, who allegedly raped and murdered the nurse, Sirisha, by attacking her with a hammer. According to reports, Sanaullah entered Sirisha’s room through a window and assaulted her.
When Sirisha tried to raise an alarm, Sanaullah allegedly smothered her and left the room after she died.
When contacted, the Pahadishareef police did not respond.