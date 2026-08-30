Nurse found dead in Hyderabad, police suspect murder

Sirisha's body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary, where BJP leaders Andela Sriramulu and Niranjan Yadav met her family.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Sirisha
Sirisha

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old nurse was found dead at a hospital in Hyderabad’s Tukkuguda under Pahadi Shareef Police limits on Saturday, August 29.

The nurse, VK Sirisha, was found dead with injuries inside the shelter room of Prime Care Hospital, where she had been working for the past eight months. When Sirisha did not report to duty, the hospital staff checked the shelter room and found her lifeless.

Her body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary, where Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Andela Sriramulu and Niranjan Yadav met her family. They have demanded justice for her.

Subhan Bakery

Further details are awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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