Nurse found dead in Hyderabad, police suspect murder

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old nurse was found dead at a hospital in Hyderabad’s Tukkuguda under Pahadi Shareef Police limits on Saturday, August 29.

The nurse, VK Sirisha, was found dead with injuries inside the shelter room of Prime Care Hospital, where she had been working for the past eight months. When Sirisha did not report to duty, the hospital staff checked the shelter room and found her lifeless.

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Her body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary, where Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Andela Sriramulu and Niranjan Yadav met her family. They have demanded justice for her.

Further details are awaited.