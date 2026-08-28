AIMIM expels MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig, directs him to resign

The Owaisi-led party directed him to resign from the Telangana Legislative Council.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published:
Close-up of a man with a beard wearing a green cap and beige traditional attire.
Mirza Rahmath Baig.

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Saturday, August 29, expelled its leader Mirza Rahmath Baig from the party with immediate effect, directing him to resign from the Telangana Legislative Council.

In a brief press release on Saturday, AIMIM joint secretary SA Hussain Anwar said Baig had been expelled from the party and must immediately submit his resignation to the Chairman of the Legislative Council. The statement did not specify the reason for the disciplinary action.

Mirza Rahmath Baig files complaint with Cyber Crime Police

The development comes a day after media reports that Baig had approached the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police alleging that unidentified persons were threatening and blackmailing him by claiming that they would release deepfake and morphed photographs and videos of him, unless he paid them money.

Subhan Bakery

According to the complaint, the callers allegedly threatened to damage his family’s reputation as well as his political career. Cyber Crime Police reportedly registered a case and launched an investigation to identify the people behind the calls.

No explanation from AIMIM

The precise connection between the alleged blackmail episode and Saturday’s party action has not been officially explained by the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM. The party’s statement merely announced Baig’s expulsion and asked him to relinquish his Legislative Council membership.

Baig represents the Hyderabad Local Authorities constituency in the Telangana Legislative Council. His removal from the party and the demand for his resignation are likely to have political and legislative implications, including the possibility of a vacancy in the Council, subject to applicable procedures.

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Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir is a reporter at Siasat.com based in Hyderabad. He writes on Telangana politics, law and order, communal affairs, and civic issues, with a particular focus on Hyderabad's Old… More »
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