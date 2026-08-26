G Pulla Reddy, 31 other sweet shops units raided in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Fifteen teams from the enforcement wing of the Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE), comprising Food Safety Officers and police personnel, carried out surprise inspections at 32 retail and manufacturing units engaged in the sale and manufacture of sweets and savouries across the Core Urban Region (CURE) of Hyderabad. Among the outlets inspected was G Pulla Reddy Sweets.

The inspections uncovered a string of violations, including poor hygiene, expired food articles, improper storage and handling practices, spoiled vegetables with fungal infestation, and breaches of FSS labelling, packaging and display regulations. Officials also found products carrying misleading claims and advertisements, along with pest and rodent infestation at some units.

The licence of Burfi Ghar in Bachupally was suspended, with officials directing the establishment to discontinue operations immediately.

As part of the crackdown, 35 samples were lifted on suspicion of adulteration, 12 improvement notices and four show-cause notices were issued, and 15 tonnes of food articles worth Rs 30 lakh were seized.