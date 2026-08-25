In-person hearings for 12 lakh Hyderabad voters over SIR notices

Hyderabad: More than 12 lakh voters or their relatives need to attend an in-person hearing to respond to notices that will be received amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Hyderabad.

These notices will be served to both 5,80,908 unmapped voters and 6,72,678 electors whose details have anomalies.

Procedure of hearing over SIR notices in Hyderabad

According to a Times of India report, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharsan Reddy has outlined the procedure for conducting hearings in response to SIR notices in Hyderabad and other districts of the state.

As per the guidelines, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) of every assembly constituency need to distribute polling station parts among Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), who will conduct the hearings.

The electors will receive notices through Booth Level Officers (BLOs). The BLOs will also explain the reason for getting the notices.

Also Read Telangana SIR draft list released, 92 lakh to get notices

On the date, time and venue mentioned on the SIR notices, the electors need to attend the hearing with original documents.

The document verification of all electors under the ‘no mapping’ and ‘anomaly’ category, except those flagged due to name and age mismatches, will be verified by the District Election Officer (DEO).

How to check status online

In order to check whether a notice has been issued, an elector can visit the ECI website (click here).

Though the status can be checked online, the voters or their relatives need to appear in person for the hearing over the SIR notices.

On the website, these steps have to be followed:

Log in using a mobile number

Click on the “Submit Document Against Notice Issued” button

Enter the EPIC number

Enter the OTP that will be received on the registered mobile number.

If a notice is generated, it will be displayed; otherwise, a ‘No record found’ message will be displayed.

The ‘No record found’ message will be displayed in two cases. Either a notice has not been issued for the elector as of now, or a notice is not required for the elector. The electors can check the status after a couple of days.