Telangana SIR draft list released, 92 lakh to get notices

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharsan Reddy released the draft list on Monday, August 17, following which 92 lakh electors will receive notices in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The maximum number of notices is likely to be issued to electors in Hyderabad.

The notices will be issued to both 32 lakh unmapped voters and 60 lakh electors whose details have anomalies. It will be delivered through Booth Level Officers (BLO).

5:20 pm: Around 2,000 officials will hear the cases, which comes to 78 cases per official per day.

5:15 pm: On whether the voter list will have a bearing on the GHMC election, the CEO said that the matter will be decided by the State Election Commission.

5:10 pm: To Siasat.com’s questions on how the commission will ensure no foul play in addressing the notices, the CEO said that if those who received notices are not satisfied with the AEROs or EROs, they can raise the issue with the DEOs. If they are still not satisfied, they can approach the CEO.

5:05 pm: On Saisat.com, asking how so many lakhs will be able to address anomaly cases, CEO says more time could be sought from EC, if needed

5:00 pm: Telangana Family Register Certificate (FRC) will not be accepted during SIR. Only ECI-listed 11 documents will be accepted.

4:55 pm: Telangana CEO revealed that 32 lakh did not submit their forms properly.

4:50 pm: A total of 890 AEROs and 119 EROs will hear anomaly cases. Telangana CEO may seek more officials to help in the process.

4:45 pm: Telangana CEO revealed the format of the notice that around 90 lakh electors will get.

4:30 pm: Telangana CEO released findings of enumeration phase. As per the findings, 26487213, which is 78.30 per cent, enumeration forms were collected from electors. 5746803 are marked under permanently shifted/absent/others. Moreover, 670203 were found enrolled at multiple places in the electoral roll.

4 pm: Officials released the draft list. It can be downloaded from the ECI official website (click here).

Also Read Who will get SIR anomaly notices in Hyderabad as lakhs flagged

Schedule after release of Telangana SIR draft list

The next phase is a crucial one as notices will be issued during it. Termed as the ‘notice phase’, it will continue till October 15.

Simultaneously, the ‘Claims & Objections’ phase will continue till September 16, wherein those whose names are on the draft list can make corrections in their details by filling FORM 8.

Apart from it, those whose names are missing from the list can fill FORM 6. Those who want to object to the inclusion of an ineligible voter in the list can file an objection by submitting FORM 7.

After the completion of the notice phase, the final list is scheduled to be released on October 19.