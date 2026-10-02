Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Some films leave you wanting more because they are incomplete. Drishyam 3 or Drishyam: The Conclusion leaves you wanting more because, after everything Vijay Salgaonkar has taken us through, you expected a truly grand farewell.

The first Drishyam, released in 2015, introduced us to Vijay Salgaonkar and his extraordinary ability to protect his family at any cost. The 2022 sequel raised the stakes further, as the police investigation into the missing boy’s death returned to haunt Vijay and his family. Both films worked because they made audiences root for a man who was constantly one step ahead of the law. Now, Drishyam 3 attempts to bring that long-running game to its final chapter.

The final chapter of the Ajay Devgn-led franchise is still a good watch. It has the twists, the clever writing and the familiar cat-and-mouse game that has made Drishyam such a loved franchise. Director Abhishek Pathak wisely avoids simply repeating the formula of the previous films and adds a fresh layer to Vijay’s battle against the law.

The arrival of Jaideep Ahlawat as Crime Branch officer Rajveer Tomar gives the story a strong new spark. His confrontations with Devgn, particularly in the first half, are among the film’s biggest highlights. The courtroom portions work well too, while the background score keeps the tension alive. The climax does answer the franchise’s central questions, though it could have been more impactful.

Ajay Devgn once again slips effortlessly into Vijay Salgaonkar’s skin. His restrained performance, especially through his eyes, remains one of the film’s biggest strengths. Jaideep Ahlawat is terrific, bringing authority and menace without overdoing it.

Tabu is equally compelling, while Prakash Raj, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor and Kamlesh Sawant add weight and, in Sawant’s case, some much-needed comic relief.

What makes Drishyam special has always been its moral contradiction. We know Vijay and his family have committed a crime and helped obstruct justice, yet we still find ourselves rooting for them. That conflict remains intact here, and it is perhaps the franchise’s greatest strength.

There are several moments that will make loyal fans cheer, along with clever twists and some genuinely entertaining sequences. But after four years of waiting for the final chapter, the biggest question is whether it delivers the farewell this franchise deserved.

And that is where Drishyam 3 falls slightly short. It is clever, entertaining and engaging, but the final act doesn’t quite deliver the mic-drop feeling one expects from the conclusion of such a beloved thriller series.

Verdict

Drishyam: The Conclusion is a good thriller with strong performances and enough twists to keep you invested. But for a franchise this iconic, the conclusion could have been bigger, sharper and more memorable. It deserved a truly grand farewell.