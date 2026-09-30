6 iconic Hyderabadi food brands we want to see at Numaish 2027

As October sets in and the last three months of the year roll around, a subtle shift takes over Hyderabad. The heavy monsoon rains begin to recede, the muggy heat starts to give way to pleasant late October evenings, and the entire city begins to sense it, the air is starting to smell of Numaish.

For generations, the annual All India Industrial Exhibition at Nampally has been a seasonal ritual woven into the fabric of the city. But in recent years, the legendary 46-day extravaganza has witnessed a massive shift in its food landscape. Gone are the days when customers settled purely for generic street-food stalls or temporary pop-ups. The game changed completely when Cafe Niloufer made its grand debut on the Numaish grounds last year. Drawing endless queues of eager tea lovers, Niloufer proved that Hyderabadis want their most beloved, iconic culinary institutions right alongside the shopping lanes.

Seeing the overwhelming love for Niloufer’s entry, it is clear that the exhibition floor is ready for a bigger heritage revival. Here at Siasat.com, we have put together a wishlist of six other legendary food businesses that we would love to see pop up at Numaish this coming season.

1. Hameedi Confectioners

Located right down the road in Mozamjahi Market, Hameedi is famous for its royal Jouzi Halwa. Serving warm, rich halwa in clay kulhads would give exhibition-goers a taste of centuries-old Nizam-era sweet heritage in a historic fair like Numaish. Furthermore, their recent array in Chinese street food also makes them a good fit for the fair.

2. Pop King

Popcorn is the go-to snack for the fairgoers in Numaish and what better than having an iconic popcorn brand to make shopping easier. An Abids favorite since 1996, Pop King turns simple popcorn into a local delicacy with regional masala and gourmet flavors.

3. Famous Ice Cream

Numaish already has Masqati Ice Cream and other generic ice cream brands to cool down after a long shopping trip. An amazing addition could be the Famous Ice Cream which is a Moazzam Jahi Market staple since 1951. An official pavillion inside the exhibition ground can be exciting for kids, youth and families alike.

4. Subhan Bakery

Nampally’s Subhan Bakery is legendary for its authentic Dum-ke-Roat and Osmania biscuits. Following Niloufer’s blueprint, a dedicated stall here would spark a friendly Irani bakery rivalry on the grounds, letting visitors grab fresh teatime treats to take home.

5. Ram ki Bandi

Famous for pioneering Hyderabad’s late-night street tiffin culture with its butter-loaded, cheese-heavy dosas, Ram Ki Bandi fits the late-operating hours of Numaish perfectly, bringing fast, indulgent, and sizzling comfort food to hungry night shoppers.

6. Karachi Bakery

Though globally famous, Karachi Bakery’s soul remains in MJ Market. A heritage-themed booth would act as a convenient, one-stop souvenir hub for out-of-town tourists and families looking to pack classic fruit biscuits and plum cakes before heading home. Furthermore, their other baked good, chocolates and sandwiches can bring a vibe of sophistication to the Numaish.

Which other Hyderabadi food business would you like to see in Numaish? Comment below.