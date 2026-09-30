DA case: After ACB arrest, NIMS official stands suspended

This comes in the wake of Nori Lakshmi Bhaskar's arrest by the Telangana ACB following detection of disproportionate assets worth Rs 6.13 crore.

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Nori Lakshmi Bhaskar, Additional Superintendent of NIMS.

Hyderabad: Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Additional Medical Superintendent Nori Lakshmi Bhaskar has been suspended with effect from September 22, the date of his detention, reports said on Wednesday, September 30.

Alongside, the ACB has continued to conduct searches at properties linked to the tainted official.

Bhaskar’s suspension order would remain in force until further orders. This comes in the wake of Bhaskar’s arrest by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) following the detection of disproportionate assets worth Rs 6.13 crore.

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NIMS Director Rahul Devraj said the ACB had conveyed that a disproportionate assets case was registered against Bhaskar and that he was arrested with effect from September 22.

Bhaskar’s detention in custody has exceeded 48 hours. He is deemed suspended because, according to Rule 8(2)(a) of the Telangana State Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1991, a government servant who is detained in custody for a period exceeding 48 hours shall be deemed to have been placed under suspension with effect from the date of detention.

On September 26, the state government requested the NIMS Director to place Bhaskar under deemed suspension from the date of detention, if not already done. During his suspension, Bhaskar will be paid a subsistence allowance, as per the rules.

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ACB continues searches

The ACB conducted further searches on Tuesday, September 29, at five different locations in and around Hyderabad, “including residences of suspected benamis who are alleged to have financial and other transactions with the accused officer”.

According to an ACB press note, “During the searches, several documents and other items forming the part of the evidence relating to the suspected benami assets were seized from the residence of the suspected benamis.”

It said around Rs 5 lakh was seized from the house of Dhanraj, an NIMS employee. Searches also revealed several documents relating to three agricultural land parcels in Maheswaram worth Rs 57 lakh, an open plot in Venkateswara Cooperative Housing Society at MLA Colony in Banjara Hills worth Rs 27 crore, two investments worth Rs 20 lakh in the name of one D. Ganesh, an outsourcing NIMS employee, and others.

The bureau is conducting further verification of additional assets, and the investigation is on.

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