ACB books NIMS official in DA case, searches Hyderabad premises

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday, September 22, registered a disproportionate assets case against Nori Lakshmi Bhaskar, Additional Superintendent of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad.

Following the registration of the case, the ACB launched searches at his residence, office, and premises linked to his relatives, friends and suspected benamis.

The searches began in the early hours of Tuesday at multiple locations in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana. Several ACB teams are participating in the operation.

The searches are aimed at identifying and documenting assets allegedly acquired beyond his known sources of income. Further details, including the assets and documents seized during the searches, are awaited.