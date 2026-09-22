Raids at 20 dairy outlets in Hyderabad; 1 closed, 2 face notice

Hyderabad: Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE), on Tuesday, September 22, raided 20 dairy outlets in Hyderabad, closing one and suspending the FSSAI licence of two.

Officials revoked the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence of Beejapuri Dairy Private Limited (Country Delight) at Chinna Kanjarla in Patancheru, Sangareddy, and Sapthagiri Foods at Karmanghat in Hyderabad.

Venkata Shiva Milk Point at Hayathnagar was closed for operating without an FSSAI licence.

Also Read Hyderabad: Sapthagiri Foods licence suspended over hygiene lapses

Dairy outlets were found with several hygiene and infrastructure violations, including heavy housefly infestation, lack of water-testing and pest-control records, absence of food-handler health records, mould growth, damaged flooring, water stagnation, rusty equipment and pipes, and poorly maintained drainage systems.

As many as 18 samples were taken on suspicion of adulteration.

TG SAFE issues notice to 10 dairy outlets

TG SAFE has issued improvement notices to ten dairy establishments. They include Federated White Nectar Private Limited in Abdullapurmet, Shanthi Farm and Agri Products at Palmakole, Dairy Spot at Bairamalguda, Sri Laxmi Narsimha Milk Traders at Karmanghat, Hatsun Dairy in Kadthal, Arvais Nature Products Pvt Ltd in Batasingaram, Nature Farm in Rangareddy, VK Dairy Essential Pvt Ltd in Muchintal village, Sri Geetha Milk Traders and Processing Unit at Nadergul and Sids Farm Pvt Ltd at Shabad.