HMWSSB fines two for illegal motor, water wastage in Hyderabad

In Alkapuri Yadav Nagar, a consumer was penalised Rs 1,000 for wasting water while cleaning the floor.

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HMWSSB officials carry out inspection in Dilsukhnagar
HMWSSB officials carry out inspection in Dilsukhnagar

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Monday, September 21, fined two consumers for using an illegal motor and for water wastage in Malkajgiri.

Executive Director of the Malkajgiri zone, Pankaja, conducted surprise inspections within the Saroornagar Circle limits and imposed a penalty of Rs 5,000 on a consumer in SK Nagar, Dilsukhnagar, for using an illegal motor.

In Alkapuri Yadav Nagar, a consumer was penalised Rs 1,000 for wasting water while cleaning the floor. The ED inspected the categories of connections used for construction and commercial purposes. After identifying a pipeline leak in Yadav Nagar Colony, she directed officials to undertake immediate repairs.

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She also inspected the homes of consumers who frequently book water tankers. Issues such as low borewell water availability, inadequate connection capacity relative to needs, and poor maintenance of soak pits were identified. She advised consumers to properly maintain their soak pits and divert rooftop rainwater into them.

Pankaja asked managers to conduct regular inspections during water supply hours. She made it clear that fines must be imposed in accordance with regulations for any unauthorised use of motors or wastage of drinking water.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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