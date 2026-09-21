HMWSSB urges Hyderabad residents to use water more judiciously

Hyderabad: As El Niño tightens its grip across the globe, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) issued an urgent appeal this Monday, September 21, calling on residents to use water judiciously.

The water board also warned that the Manjeera and Singur reservoirs are running dry due to rainfall deficit. The board expressed dismay over its appeal going unheard and said, “There is no change in people who waste water while washing floors despite being fined Rs 10,000 or Rs 20,000.”

The Water Board’s goal is not to impose fines but to curb water wastage. The HMWSSB noted that valuable drinking water is being wasted through actions such as washing floors and vehicles with potable water, leaving taps running unnecessarily, and ignoring overflowing overhead tanks.

The Water Board stated that although they initially raised awareness and issued warnings, the lack of change necessitated the imposition of fines. They mentioned that despite previous instances where fines ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 20,000 were levied based on the severity of the violation, a sense of responsibility is still lacking among some individuals.

Inspection in Jubilee Hills

To curb the wastage of drinking water, the HMWSSB conducted surprise field inspections in the Jubilee Hills area on Monday during water supply hours. A total of five consumers were found unnecessarily wasting drinking water and were fined in accordance with the regulations.

During the inspections, officials raised awareness among consumers by showing leaflets that illustrated how much water is wasted in just one minute during daily activities. Officials noted that it was a positive development to see many consumers acting responsibly regarding water usage.

Some consumers themselves appreciated the imposition of fines as a necessary measure to prevent water wastage. Every drop of water wasted today could be someone else’s drinking water need tomorrow. The Water Board’s objective is not to impose fines, but to curb water wastage.

The Board has stressed that everyone must recognise the gravity of the situation and act responsibly.