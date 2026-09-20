1975 Indian film with highest number of ticket sales ever

Hyderabad: Box-office collections may dominate conversations today, but ticket sales tell a different story about a film’s popularity. Long before premium screens and rising ticket prices, several Indian classics drew massive crowds and remained in theatres for months.

A list shared by Film Vision has now grabbed attention online after naming seven Indian movies believed to have recorded the highest ticket sales in the country’s history.

Leading the list is the 1975 blockbuster Sholay, with an estimated 12.73 crore tickets sold. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan, the film became a cultural phenomenon and enjoyed an exceptionally long theatrical run.

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion takes the second spot with a reported 10.77 crore ticket sales. Released in 2017, the Prabhas-starrer created nationwide hysteria as audiences rushed to theatres to finally learn the answer to the famous question, “Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?”

The 1960 historical drama Mughal-e-Azam reportedly sold 9.17 crore tickets, while the Oscar-nominated classic Mother India follows with approximately 8.89 crore admissions.

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s family entertainer Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! occupies the fifth position with an estimated 7.79 crore tickets sold. The film became one of the defining releases of the 1990s and helped revive the family-musical genre.

Dilip Kumar’s Gunga Jumna reportedly attracted 6.36 crore viewers, while Manoj Kumar’s Kranti rounds off the list with approximately 6.15 crore ticket sales.

The figures highlight how several older movies attracted enormous theatrical crowds despite having fewer screens and limited promotional platforms. Unlike present-day box-office collections, however, historical ticket-sale estimates may differ across trade sources because India did not have a centralised tracking system for older releases.

Still, the list proves that a movie’s true reach cannot always be measured through its monetary collection alone. While ticket prices and box-office records continue to change, the number of people who walked into cinemas remains a powerful measure of a film’s legacy.