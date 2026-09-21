Muezzin of Makkah’s Grand Mosque Sheikh Ibrahim passes away

Makkah: Sheikh Ibrahim bin Adel Hamza Al Madani, a muezzin (person who gives the call to prayer) at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, passed away in the early hours on Monday, September 21.

According to reports and tributes shared on social media, people associated with the Two Holy Mosques mourned his death.

A video shared by Inside the Haramain showed what it described as Al Madani’s final Azaan at the Grand Mosque, on Monday, 11 Rabi Al-Awwal 1448 AH. The recording showed the Grand Mosque and the Kaaba as his call to prayer was heard through the mosque’s loudspeakers.

انا لله وانا اليه راجعون



The final Adhan raised by Sheikh Ibrahim Al Madni in Masjid Al Haram on 11 Rabi Al Awwal 1448 pic.twitter.com/ymLbxdLRUW — Inside the Haramain (@insharifain) September 21, 2026

The funeral prayer for Sheikh Ibrahim Al Madani will be held after the Asr prayer on Monday at the Grand Mosque, followed by his burial at Al-Mualla Cemetery.

Who was Sheikh Ibrahim Al Madani

Born in Madinah in 1976, Al Madani grew up in a religious household. His grandfather, a Quran memoriser, had a strong influence on him, and he later studied Qur’anic Studies.

Al Madani began serving as a muezzin at the age of 15 at a neighbourhood mosque in Madinah. He shared the duty with three neighbours on a rotating basis until completing college.

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He later left the role because of teaching commitments outside Madinah. In 1428 AH (2007–08), he returned to calling the Azaan at Masjid Al-Maddah.

His service there eventually led to an opportunity at the Grand Mosque, where he was formally appointed as a muezzin in 1439 AH (2017–18).

Influence of Makkah and Madinah

Growing up in Madinah, Al Madani developed an understanding of the city’s traditional style of Azaan. His visits to Makkah with his father also introduced him to the local style.

Al Madani was one of 24 principal muezzins at the Grand Mosque, with six taking turns each day to deliver the Azaan for the five daily prayers and the first call for Fajr.

He became particularly known for his Fajr Azaan and takbirat. He also performed tabligh, conveying the imam’s takbirat and movements to worshippers through the mosque’s loudspeaker system.

Recalled first Azaan at Grand Mosque

In a previous interview on the Ashraqat podcast, Al Madani recalled his first Azaan at the Grand Mosque.

He said the sight of worshippers performing tawaf around the Kaaba while hearing his voice moved him to tears. He recalled asking, “Who am I to raise my voice in this holy place?”

He also spoke about differences in the way the Azaan is performed in Makkah and Madinah.