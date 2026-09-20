Neurosurgeon charred to death after car catches fire in Telangana

Hyderabad: A neurosurgeon died after the car he was travelling in crashed into a road divider and caught fire near Pillalamarri on the Suryapet-Khammam highway.

The deceased was identified as Dr Kasakurthi Jagadish. He worked as a neurosurgeon at Mamata Hospital in Khammam.

Neurosurgeon Dr Kasakurthi Jagadish was charred to death after his car hit a divider and caught fire near Pillalamarri on the Suryapet-Khammam highway. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. pic.twitter.com/DwZDm5TtGS — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 20, 2026

According to reports, Jagadish became trapped inside the vehicle after the crash. He suffered severe burn injuries and died in the fire.

After getting the information, police reached the location and registered a case.

Investigation is going on.