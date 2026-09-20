Neurosurgeon charred to death after car catches fire in Telangana

He became trapped inside the vehicle after the crash.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Neurosurgeon charred to death after car catches fire in Telangana
Neurosurgeon charred to death after car catches fire in Telangana

Hyderabad: A neurosurgeon died after the car he was travelling in crashed into a road divider and caught fire near Pillalamarri on the Suryapet-Khammam highway.

The deceased was identified as Dr Kasakurthi Jagadish. He worked as a neurosurgeon at Mamata Hospital in Khammam.

According to reports, Jagadish became trapped inside the vehicle after the crash. He suffered severe burn injuries and died in the fire.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

After getting the information, police reached the location and registered a case.

Investigation is going on.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button