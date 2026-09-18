2 Telangana men detained in Qatar over mobile phone use at work

The men had been working in Qatar for around two-and-a-half years before their detention

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Two Telangana men detained in Qatar over mobile phone use at work, according to reports.
Kunchepu Ganesh and Deshaboi Sampath (Photo: Supplied)

Hyderabad: Two men from Telangana’s Nirmal district have been detained in Qatar after allegedly using mobile phones at their workplace, where such use was prohibited.

Kunchepu Ganesh, a 24-year-old from Rampur village in Narsapur mandal, and Deshaboi Sampath, a 25-year-old from Madapur in Son mandal, had been working in Qatar with Aqua Clean Facilities Services for around two-and-a-half years.

The incident reportedly occurred in August, when Qatari police took the two into custody over the alleged use of mobile phones at a workplace where such use was prohibited, according to information provided to the state NRI Advisory Committee.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

The families approached District Congress Party in-charge Kuchadi Srihari Rao on Friday, September 18, seeking government intervention, legal assistance and help in bringing the two men back to India.

The matter was brought to the attention of the state NRI Advisory Committee by Sandeep, a committee member from Ponkal.

Family members meet a local Congress leader seeking help for two men detained in Qatar.
Family members submit a representation seeking assistance for two Telangana men detained in Qatar.

Following the families’ request, Rao spoke with Mandha Bheem Reddy, vice-chairman of the state NRI Committee, and shared details of the case.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
Back to top button