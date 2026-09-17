Elderly Hyderabad mother in agony as son remains jailed in Saudi

Hyderabad: An elderly mother from Hyderabad has sought the intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to secure the release and repatriation of her 35-year-old son, Mohammed Afroz, who has been detained in Saudi Arabia for nearly two years.

Afroz, a resident of Madina Nagar in Yakutpura, is being held at Al-Shumaisi Detention Centre in Jeddah, according to a letter his mother, Zaib Unnisa, submitted to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday, September 17.

Afroz travelled to Saudi Arabia in February 2014 for employment as a house driver. After working in the job for around four years, he left it and subsequently took up work as a delivery worker, according to the letter.

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Speaking to Siasat.com, Afroz’s sister Ruksana Begum said the family learnt about his detention around a month after his arrest, when he contacted them from the detention centre.

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According to Ruksana, Afroz had an argument with his Bangladeshi roommate that turned physical, following which the roommate lodged a complaint against him. Afroz initially told the family that he would be released within two or three months, but he has remained detained for nearly two years.

The family has not been able to ascertain the present status of the case, Ruksana said.

Afroz has also complained of breathing difficulties during his calls, according to his sister. She said he underwent surgery after his hand was caught in a cutting machine and continues to experience pain. Ruksana further alleged that he is not receiving his regular medication while in detention.

She also said Afroz had taken a vehicle through financing in Saudi Arabia and was unable to continue paying the instalments after his detention, resulting in accumulated dues and interest.

In her letter, Zaib Unnisa urged the MEA to direct the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah to ascertain her son’s legal status and provide necessary consular and legal assistance.

She also sought his release and repatriation to India if there are no legal impediments.

Mother’s health deteriorates

Ruksana said their father died when the children were young, leaving their mother to raise four children.

Now over 60, their mother is a heart patient and has diabetes. She has undergone two surgeries, cannot walk properly and is in considerable distress, according to Ruksana.

Afroz was the family’s main financial support and used to cover his mother’s rent, medicines, medical treatment and other household expenses, she told Siasat.com.

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Since his detention, his siblings have been sharing the financial burden. Ruksana said their mother’s health has deteriorated as the family has struggled to ensure that she receives her medicines on time.

The family approached Amjed Ullah Khan after seeing his videos on Instagram. He subsequently raised the matter on X, urging Jaishankar to intervene and asking Indian diplomatic authorities in Saudi Arabia to ascertain Afroz’s legal status, provide consular assistance and facilitate his repatriation if legally permissible.

The family is seeking clarity on the case and Afroz’s safe return to India.