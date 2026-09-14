Complaint against IPS officer for greeting with Assalamualaikum

West Bengal: A complaint was filed with the West Bengal Home Secretary against IPS officer Bushra Bano for using Urdu greetings in her latest video, where she shared her journey of joining the civil services.

The complaint was filed by the Hindu Legal Fund, alleging the officer started the video with an “Assalamualaikum,” “Inshallah” and signed off with “Jazakallah.”

“She did not say Vande Mataram or Jai Hind. A serving officer representing the Indian state should maintain neutrality and use national expressions in public communication,” read their X post, demanding an enquiry against her.

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Complaint filed with West Bengal Home Secretary regarding IPS Bushra Bano’s official video statement.



She began with Assalamualaikum, used Inshallah, ended with Jazakallah — and did not use Vande Mataram or Jai Hind.

A serving officer representing the Indian state should… — Hindu Legal Fund (@HinduLegalFund) September 13, 2026

From Saudi to Kharagpur, IPS Bushra Bano’s inspiring journey

Officer Bushra Bano released a video sharing her journey from Saudi Arabia to one of India’s most prestigious government posts.

She was born in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district and graduated from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) with a PhD in management studies. She also cleared the National Eligibility Test Junior Research Fellowship.

Marriage and family happened, but that did not slow her down. She worked as an assistant professor in Saudi Arabia for some years before deciding to return to her homeland, determined to crack the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams.

“AMU’s Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) helped me tremendously by providing me with study materials and access to their library. Their test series also helped in my preparations,” she says.

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Cleared UPSC twice

In 2018, Bano cleared the UPSC exam, securing the 277th rank. She was allotted the Indian Railway Traffic Service.

She could not take it up as she was pregnant with her second child. The following year, she appeared again, this time securing the 234th rank, earning selection to the Indian Police Service (IPS).

She was allotted the West Bengal cadre as a 2021-batch IPS officer.

Her first posting was as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP ) in Hooghly Rural. In June this year, she was promoted to Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl SP) and is currently posted in Kharagpur.