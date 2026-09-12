Telangana cyber bureau flags data risks in 80s retro photo trend

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has cautioned citizens against a new form of online fraud in which cybercriminals are exploiting the viral ‘1980s retro photo editing’ trend to steal sensitive information from mobile phones.

The fraudsters are circulating attractive advertisements, messages and links offering free or unlimited access to applications that can transform ordinary photographs into 1980s-style retro images. Users are being lured into clicking suspicious links and downloading APK (Android Package) files from unverified sources.

According to the TGCSB, victims who click such links may be directed to download and install malicious applications outside official app stores. Once installed, these applications may seek excessive permissions and gain access to sensitive information stored on the device.

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The compromised applications may potentially access SMS messages and OTPs, contacts and other personal information, notifications, device data and banking or financial information. The stolen information could subsequently be misused to carry out financial fraud, unauthorised transactions, identity theft and other cybercrimes.

The bureau advised citizens not to click on unknown or suspicious links received through SMS, WhatsApp, social media or other online platforms. It also warned users against downloading or installing APK files received from unknown sources.

Citizens have been advised to download applications only from official and trusted app stores and carefully examine the permissions sought by an application before installing it. Users should never share OTPs, PINs, passwords, banking credentials or other sensitive information with anyone.

The TGCSB further advised users to immediately uninstall any application that appears suspicious and review the permissions granted to it. Keeping mobile operating systems and applications updated with the latest security patches can also help protect devices from emerging threats.

“An attractive photo-editing offer can be a trap. Think before you click, verify before you install, and never trust unknown APK files,” the bureau said.

The TGCSB urged citizens to remain vigilant while using photo-editing applications and to verify the authenticity of links and applications before downloading them.