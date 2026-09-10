TG SAFE suspends FSSAI liscense for 4 restaurants in Hyderabad

Twenty-one food establishments in Banjara Hills were checked. These include restaurants, bakeries, sweet shops, hotels and hostels.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:
food raids in hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) on Thursday, September 10, suspended the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licences of four restaurants in Hyderabad.

Twenty-one food establishments in Banjara Hills were checked. These include restaurants, bakeries, sweet shops, hotels and hostels.

Officials found contaminated meat and vegetables, heavy cockroach, housefly and rodent infestations, poor personal hygiene among food handlers and lapses in record maintenance. Refrigerators were found unclean, and vegetarian and non-vegetarian food was neither segregated nor labelled.

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Subhan Bakery

TG-SAFE suspends four Banjara Hills restaurants

TG SAFE conducted raids at Lakshmi Sri Balaji Sweets and Bakery, Girl Friend Mandi, Kholani’s Fine Dine Restaurant and Kakatiya Tiffins Meals and Snacks, all located in Banjara Hills.

The licence of Lakshmi Sri Balaji Sweets and Bakery was suspended for pest infestation, expired food articles, poor personal hygiene, unhygienic food preparation and lack of records.

Girl Friend Mandi faced action for cockroach and rodent infestation, improper maintenance of refrigerators and storage and lack of records.

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Kholani’s Fine Dine Restaurant was found to have an unhygienic kitchen, poorly maintained refrigerators, fungal-contaminated vegetables, improper garbage disposal and inadequate records.

Kakatiya Tiffins Meals and Snacks was booked for labelling violations, unhygienic premises, poor personal hygiene of food handlers, rodent infestation, rotten vegetables and lack of records.

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Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:

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Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir is a reporter at Siasat.com based in Hyderabad. He writes on Telangana politics, law and order, communal affairs, and civic issues, with a particular focus on Hyderabad's Old… More »
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