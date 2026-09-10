TG SAFE suspends FSSAI liscense for 4 restaurants in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) on Thursday, September 10, suspended the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licences of four restaurants in Hyderabad.

Twenty-one food establishments in Banjara Hills were checked. These include restaurants, bakeries, sweet shops, hotels and hostels.

Also Read TGSAFE shuts down three eatries in Hyderabad over food safety

Officials found contaminated meat and vegetables, heavy cockroach, housefly and rodent infestations, poor personal hygiene among food handlers and lapses in record maintenance. Refrigerators were found unclean, and vegetarian and non-vegetarian food was neither segregated nor labelled.

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TG-SAFE suspends four Banjara Hills restaurants

TG SAFE conducted raids at Lakshmi Sri Balaji Sweets and Bakery, Girl Friend Mandi, Kholani’s Fine Dine Restaurant and Kakatiya Tiffins Meals and Snacks, all located in Banjara Hills.

The licence of Lakshmi Sri Balaji Sweets and Bakery was suspended for pest infestation, expired food articles, poor personal hygiene, unhygienic food preparation and lack of records.

Girl Friend Mandi faced action for cockroach and rodent infestation, improper maintenance of refrigerators and storage and lack of records.

Kholani’s Fine Dine Restaurant was found to have an unhygienic kitchen, poorly maintained refrigerators, fungal-contaminated vegetables, improper garbage disposal and inadequate records.

Kakatiya Tiffins Meals and Snacks was booked for labelling violations, unhygienic premises, poor personal hygiene of food handlers, rodent infestation, rotten vegetables and lack of records.