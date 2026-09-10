TGSAFE shuts down three eatries in Hyderabad over food safety

Hyderabad: The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) has decided to suspend the FSSAI licences of three food establishments and ordered them to stop business operations immediately following serious food safety violations detected during a special inspection drive.

Food Safety Officers inspected 46 restaurants, bakeries, dhabas, hotels, sweet shops and hostels in various districts outside the core urban region. The inspections revealed several violations, including the use of spoiled and contaminated meat and vegetables, cockroach, housefly and rodent infestation, unhygienic premises and improper maintenance of records.

The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) has decided to suspend the FSSAI licences of three food establishments and ordered them to stop business operations immediately following serious food safety violations detected during a special inspection… pic.twitter.com/TvbFbLRC6A — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 10, 2026

Officials also found unclean refrigerators, improper segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items, lack of proper labelling, expired food articles and food items infested with pests. Food handlers at some establishments were also found not maintaining proper hygiene.

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The FSSAI licences of M/s Mahendra Meals, Biryani and Curry Point at Station Ghanpur; Sri Balaji Magic Mithai at Baopet, Karimnagar; and M/s Cha Cha Family Dhaba on NH-65 at Tupranpet, Choutuppal, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, will be suspended, with instructions to immediately stop business operations in the interest of public health.

During the drive, 22 food samples were lifted on suspicion of adulteration. Spoiled and rotten vegetables and other food articles affected by pest infestation were discarded on the spot.

TG SAFE will issue improvement notices to 23 establishments, directing them to rectify the identified lapses. Officials will reinspect the establishments to verify compliance with food safety norms, and further action will be taken based on the findings.