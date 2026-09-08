Emergency sirens sound across three areas of Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: Emergency sirens sounded across parts of southern Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, September 8, as authorities issued alerts in Jazan, Abha and Najran.

In a post on X, Saudi Civil Defence said the National Early Warning Platform for Emergencies had issued alerts in the affected areas. It urged residents to remain calm, follow official instructions and move to safe locations until the danger had passed.

Residents were advised to stay indoors and away from windows, glass, balconies and rooftops. Those outdoors were told to enter the nearest building or seek shelter behind a solid barrier.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Also Read Saudi Arabia sets fines for employers over worker violations

Authorities also urged residents to avoid gatherings, dangerous areas and filming. Drivers who received alerts were advised to pull over safely, away from bridges and high-rise buildings.

The alerts were later lifted in Jazan Province, Abha City and Najran Province, according to Saudi Civil Defence. Residents were nevertheless advised to continue following official instructions.

No details were immediately provided on what prompted the emergency alerts, and no party had claimed responsibility.

For emergencies, residents can call 998 in most parts of Saudi Arabia. The 911 emergency number is used in Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province.