Islamabad: When it comes to the entertainment industry, Pakistanis are certainly not behind in the race. From soulful music and popular dramas to talented actors, Pakistani entertainment has found a massive audience not just at home but across the globe. While Pakistani dramas have already entered the billion-views club, a song has now achieved the feat too.

Yes, you read that right!

Coke Studio Pakistan’s much-loved song ‘Pasoori’, sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, has created history by crossing 1 billion views on YouTube. The song, which became a global sensation after its release, is the first Coke Studio song to reach the milestone and the first music video made in Pakistan to achieve the feat.

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‘Pasoori’ becomes a global phenomenon

Released as part of Coke Studio Pakistan season 14, ‘Pasoori’ arrived on YouTube on February 7, 2022. With its infectious beats, soulful vocals and distinctive sound, the track quickly became a cultural phenomenon.

The song also received immense love in India, where it transcended borders and became a favourite among music lovers. ‘Pasoori’ dominated Spotify charts, radio airplay and social media, with its music being widely used in Instagram Reels and other short-form videos.

Its popularity was so massive that Bollywood eventually gave the song an official Indian remake.

Bollywood remake

In 2023, a year after the original song was released, Bollywood introduced ‘Pasoori Nu’, an Indian adaptation of the hit track for the film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The remake was sung by Arijit Singh and further showcased just how deeply the original had resonated with Indian audiences.

From becoming a viral hit to inspiring a Bollywood remake and now crossing 1 billion YouTube views, ‘Pasoori’ has undoubtedly become one of the biggest musical success stories to emerge from Pakistan in recent years.

Its latest milestone once again highlights how music can cross borders and bring audiences together, regardless of where it originates.