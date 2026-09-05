Hyderabad: Uppal Nalla Cheruvu to be inaugurated in November

Hyderabad: The Uppal Nalla Cheruvu, once known as a dumping ground for garbage and industrial effluents, is set to undergo a major transformation, with the lake development being taken up by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) expected to be completed within the next two months.

The rejuvenated water body, located near Uppal along the Warangal Highway, is likely to be inaugurated by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in November, according to officials familiar with the development.

The project is aimed at converting the neglected water body into a fresh-water lake and a major recreational and tourism destination in the eastern part of Hyderabad. The transformation is expected to significantly improve the local environment while creating a new public space for residents.

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The development is also envisaged as a potential tourism hub, with recreational and visitor-oriented facilities planned around the lake. Once completed, the project is expected to attract visitors from across the city and generate employment opportunities through tourism, hospitality, maintenance and allied activities.

The rejuvenation of Uppal Nalla Cheruvu is being seen as an important example of how degraded urban water bodies can be restored and put to productive public use. From a site once associated with waste dumping and pollution, the lake is now being developed as a clean water body and a potential landmark destination in the Uppal area.

Officials expect the completed project to provide both environmental and economic benefits, while adding a new leisure destination to Hyderabad’s growing list of urban attractions.