Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 is just around the corner, and the excitement among fans is reaching an all-time high. With several names linked to the controversial reality show, along with buzz around its theme, promos and new twists, viewers are eagerly waiting for the new season.

Superstar Salman Khan is all set to return as the host, bringing his trademark swag and entertaining style to the upcoming season. Bigg Boss 20 is scheduled to premiere on September 6, and the makers have already revealed several names expected to enter the house.

Bigg Boss 20 confirmed contestants list

Here is a look at the 12 confirmed contestants so far:

1. Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu

2. Khushi Dubey

3. Geeta Basra

4. Marry Kom

5. Qazi Touqeer

6. Vikrant Singh Rajpoot

7. Arishfa Khan

8. Isha Rikhi

Isha Rikhi and Badshah (Instagram)

9. Showik Chakraborty

10. Amrapali Dubey

11. Rhiya Ahir

Rhiya Ahir in talks for Bigg Boss 20 (Instagram)

12. Lovepreet Kaur aka Love Gill

Rhiya Ahir or Love Gill?

The makers have also introduced an interesting twist involving Rhiya Ahir and Lovepreet Kaur aka Love Gill.

A voting system has been announced through the official JioHotstar account, giving viewers a chance to decide which of the two contestants will enter the Bigg Boss 20 house on Day 1.

The contestant who receives the highest number of votes will enter the house as an official contestant on the first day, while the other will reportedly make an entry later as a wild card contestant.

Bigg Boss 20 house reveal soon?

Meanwhile, members of the media are expected to enter the Bigg Boss 20 set on August 29. The day could also bring the much-awaited reveal of the season’s two rumoured houses, adding another layer of excitement ahead of the premiere.

With the premiere just days away, fans are now waiting to see which contestants will make the biggest impact inside the house.

Which contestant from the above list are you most excited to watch in Bigg Boss 20? Tell us in the comments below.