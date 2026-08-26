Neighbourhood ASI could stop Bhagwat: Kamra’s tip for Mamdani

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani says he doesn’t support the RSS’s Manhattan rally, scheduled for this Saturday, August 29, where RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat would speak, but is not sure if the city has the jurisdiction to stop it.

Voices within the US have been growing against the RSS. Earlier, a couple of lawmakers also wrote against Bhagwat’s visit, asking for it to be cancelled. And yet, come August 29, Bhagwat is scheduled to speak there, according to the event’s website.

In fact, the RSS has said earlier that such foreign visits, including to the US, are to counter perceptions that it is involved in attacks on minority communities.

Mamdani’s inability to put the brakes on the rally, despite being the mayor, might appear to be the right thing to do. After all, he is playing by the rules. But stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra finds it hard to believe and has a thing or two to say, by way of advice.

Kamra’s 5-step process for Mamdani

Kamra offers a five-step process to stall Bhagwat. Sharing it on X on Wednesday, August 26, he wrote: “Step 1) Inform Mohan Bhagwat that he will need police protection, as people have threatened violence to protest against this event. A group of 40 people (currently jobless) believe that Mohan Bhagwat’s speech would offend their religious beliefs.

He goes on to explain how Bhagwat can give a written assurance that he won’t say anything controversial; on the date of his programme, the administration can claim they do not have enough police to control the anticipated protestors; Bhagwat can again state why his event has been postponed; and finally, for the next five years, the administration can keep harping on resource shortage.

New York Mayor @ZohranKMamdani says he has no jurisdiction to cancel a private event at the Maddison Square Garden

hosted by the RSS where Chief Mohan Bhagwat will be addressing an audience.



In India’s Vibrant Democracy the assistant sub inspector (ASI) of the closest police… https://t.co/HjRAFCtUPJ — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) August 26, 2026

Kamra’s comment also comes from experience. The comedian has repeatedly found himself at odds with law enforcement and courted controversy through his public appearances and outspoken anti-establishment views.

Also Read Mamdani says NYC may have no jurisdiction to cancel RSS event

Kamra not new to controversy

If his “Sita ke Pati, Nita ke Pati” comment during the CJP protest at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar got the saffron brigade baying for his blood, his parody of a particular politician’s shenanigans in Maharashtra a couple of years ago was enough to raise the hackles of Sena followers.

They vandalised a venue, apparently unaware that the video in question had been filmed there months earlier. Kamra was subsequently taken to court over the viral clip but remained defiant, arguing that an apology would set a bad precedent.

Now, if only Mamdani would listen.