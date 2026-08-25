TGSRTC to launch night bus service in Hyderabad from August 29

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) will launch night bus services covering six major routes in Hyderabad from August 29.

The buses will ply from 10 pm to 5 am, catering to IT employees and others returning home late. The routes have been selected after assessing passenger demand during late-night and early-morning hours. Based on the demand, buses will operate at intervals ranging from 30 minutes to one hour.

The move comes as Hyderabad’s night-time activity continues to increase, with increasing numbers of IT employees, hotel and hospitality workers, shoppers, visitors and tourists travelling during late hours.

In a statement, TGSRTC Greater Hyderabad Executive Director A Sridhar said the corporation had studied passenger movement and demand on various routes before finalising six corridors for the first phase.

About eight buses will be deployed on each route, while the frequency will be adjusted based on passenger demand. The corporation will continuously monitor usage before deciding on further expansion.

Route 10H, connecting Secunderabad with HITEC City and Kondapur, is one of the key routes selected for the service.

The corridor witnesses passenger movement throughout the day because of the large number of IT offices and commercial establishments. While regular buses operate every 15 to 30 minutes during the day, night services will run approximately every 30 minutes to one hour.

Around eight to 10 services are planned on this route. Route 290U, connecting Secunderabad and Hayathnagar, is another important addition to the night network.

A major change was made to the starting point of the service at Secunderabad. Instead of departing from Sangeet Crossroads, the night bus will begin its journey from Alpha Hotel opposite Secunderabad railway station. Commuters who travel to LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram and NGOs Colony late at night are expected to benefit from this bus.

The Koti-Patancheru route has also been selected for night buses. The route is one of the busiest in Hyderabad, with regular services running every five to 10 minutes during the day. Despite the high frequency, passenger demand often results in long waits.

During the night, buses on the route will operate approximately once an hour. Route 222A, which connects Koti and Patancheru via HITEC City, will also operate at night. Depending on demand, buses will be available every 30 minutes to one hour.

Route 219, which connects Secunderabad and Patancheru, is part of the six-route night network.

Route 195W, connecting Bachupally and surrounding areas, will cater to IT employees as well as workers employed in establishments that function during the night.

The services are also expected to benefit employees in housekeeping, hotels and other businesses who often have limited public transport options after regular bus services become less frequent.