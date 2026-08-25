Hyderabad: With less than 24 hours left for the release of Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, ticket bookings are yet to open in Hyderabad and across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, leaving fans frustrated. The film is set to hit the screens worldwide on August 26.

Sources in Telugu film circles have confirmed to Siasat.com that producer and distributor Dil Raju, who has acquired the theatrical rights of Toxic in the Telugu states, is waiting for the government order (GO) approving ticket price hikes before opening bookings.

Sources have also indicated that Toxic bookings are expected to open by noon, once clarity on the ticket price hike GO emerges.

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The delay has sparked anger among fans and could also impact advance bookings for day 2 and day 3, as the booking window continues to shrink.

For a major release like Toxic, the last-minute uncertainty over ticket prices has become a growing concern for the film’s opening.

Yash’s big-screen return after KGF 2

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, Toxic marks Yash’s return to cinemas nearly four years after the phenomenal success of KGF: Chapter 2. The film has been mounted on a massive scale and promises a dark, stylish period gangster drama set against an underworld backdrop.

Yash leads the film in a highly anticipated role, with Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth forming part of its ensemble cast.