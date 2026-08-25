Toxic movie release date changed in Hyderabad? BookMyShow reacts

Hyderabad: With just a day left for the release of Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, the wait for Hyderabad fans to book tickets has seemingly reached a frustrating point. While bookings have opened in several locations, fans in Hyderabad are still waiting for shows to go live.

Amid the uncertainty, one Hyderabad-based fan took to X and tagged Toxic makers, BookMyShow, District and others, expressing frustration over the prolonged wait. The fan wrote, “you have tested our patience to the maximum, just one day left, don’t ruin our patience of 4 years,” while questioning whether the film would even release in Hyderabad.

The post soon caught the attention of BookMyShow, which responded to the fan in a reassuring tone. Addressing the concern, the ticketing platform said that it understands how eagerly fans are waiting for Toxic to hit Hyderabad and explained that the shows will go live on its platform once cinemas in the location open their listings.

“Once the cinemas in your location open the listings on our platform, the shows will go live and you’ll be all set to book!” BookMyShow replied.

The response has offered some reassurance to fans, suggesting that the delay is linked to cinema listings being opened rather than an indication that Toxic will not release in Hyderabad or date has been changed here. However, fans are still eagerly waiting for the listings to officially go live.

With only a day remaining before the film’s release, all eyes are now on when Hyderabad theatres will finally open bookings for the highly anticipated Yash starrer.