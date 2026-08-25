Mumbai: Model and activist Rhiya Ahir, who shot to fame after a viral image showed her standing in front of a police van during the Gen Z protest in Mumbai, could be the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 20.

The makers of the reality show took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 25, and announced a voting process asking fans whether they want to see Rhiya inside the Bigg Boss house. Sharing a picture of Rhiya, the makers wrote, “Rhiya Ahir ko Bigg Boss 20 ke ghar ka sadasya banana hai? Toh voting lines khul chuki hain, vote karo JioHotstar app par!”

The voting lines will remain open until September 2 at 11:59 PM, with the final decision seemingly resting with the audience. The post also asked fans, “Fans ka faisla. Kisko bhejna chahenge aap Bigg Boss ke ghar?”

Rhiya herself shared a video on Instagram urging viewers to connect with her journey. “Abhi tak aap ne meri sirf journey dekhi hai. Abhi mauqa hai meri saath judne ka,” she said.

Who is Rhiya Ahir?

Rhiya first grabbed widespread attention after a striking image from the July 22 Gen Z protest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park went viral. Dressed in a grey hoodie, she was seen standing in front of a police van carrying detained young protesters. The powerful image quickly became one of the defining visuals from the Mumbai demonstrations and brought her into the spotlight.

Since then, Rhiya has continued to make headlines, including for her recent live television debate with Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, which went viral on social media.

With Bigg Boss 20 set to premiere on September 20 on Colors TV and JioHotstar, the makers’ latest announcement has already sparked curiosity among fans.

Would you like to see Rhiya Ahir inside the Bigg Boss 20 house? Comment below.