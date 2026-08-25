Mumbai: With just 10 days to go for the premiere of Bigg Boss 20, the excitement around the upcoming season is reaching fever pitch. Hosted by Salman Khan, the controversial reality show is set to premiere on September 6 with the theme “Tathastu” and “Extra Jeevan Daan”, inspired by the Karan Arjun concept of second chances.

As the premiere date gets closer, speculation around the contestant lineup is also intensifying, and the latest name to enter the rumour mill is television actor Zayn Ibad Khan.

The buzz began after actor Vishal Aditya Singh, who is currently participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, shared a video featuring Zayn. In the clip, Vishal is seen at a gym humming the iconic Bigg Boss tune before turning the camera towards Zayn and saying, “Aapka swagat hai Bigg Boss mein.” Zayn simply laughs, giving nothing away.

Is Zayn Ibad Khan heading to the Bigg Boss 20 house? 👀



Vishal Aditya Singh teased Zayn on his Instagram Story by mentioning “Bigg Boss,” leaving fans curious about whether there’s a hint behind it.



Just friendly teasing or a major clue? 🤔🔥#ZaynIbadKhan #VishalAdityaSingh… pic.twitter.com/IzG877wrMA — Reality scoop (@reality_scoop_) August 24, 2026

The playful exchange has now sparked speculation among fans, with many wondering if Vishal has dropped a subtle hint about Zayn’s possible entry into Bigg Boss 20.

Who is Zayn Ibad Khan?

Zayn Ibad Khan is a television actor and former fitness trainer from Bhopal. He rose to prominence with his role as Angre in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 and gained further recognition for playing ACP Yashvardhan Chauhan in Aashiqana. He has also appeared in shows including Suhagan Chudail, Gunaah and Jaadu Teri Nazar.

While the makers are yet to officially announce the complete contestant list, several names have been doing the rounds. Reports suggest that boxer Mary Kom could also enter the show, while Mouni Roy is reportedly in discussions with the makers. Other names linked to Bigg Boss 20 include Khushi Dubey, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Yukti Kapoor, Niti Taylor, Geeta Basra, Elnaaz Norouzi and Qazi Touqeer.