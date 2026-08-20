Mumbai: With Bigg Boss 20 just weeks away, the excitement around the upcoming season is reaching fever pitch. While several celebrity names are already doing the rounds online, fresh reports have now added a new set of popular television stars to the list of celebrities who have allegedly been approached by the makers.

From well-known TV actresses to some familiar faces who could bring plenty of drama to the controversial reality show, here are the latest names reportedly in talks for Bigg Boss 20.

1. Mouni Roy

Popular actress Mouni Roy, known for shows like Naagin and her work in Bollywood, is reportedly among the celebrities approached for the new season. Her glamorous personality and strong screen presence could certainly make her an interesting addition to the Bigg Boss house.

2. Drashti Dhami

Television favourite Drashti Dhami is another name reportedly approached by the makers. The actress has a massive fan following, thanks to shows including Madhubala and Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi.

3. Disha Vakani aka Dayaben

One of the most exciting names on the list is Disha Vakani, best known for playing the iconic Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Her possible entry into the Bigg Boss house would undoubtedly create huge buzz among television audiences.

4. Roshni Walia

Young actress Roshni Walia has also reportedly been approached for the upcoming season. The actress has appeared in several popular television shows and could bring a younger energy to the house.

5. Yukti Kapoor

Maddam Sir actress Yukti Kapoor is another name reportedly approached by the Bigg Boss 20 makers. Known for her television work, Yukti could be among the contestants being considered for the season.

However, there is no official confirmation yet from the celebrities or the Bigg Boss 20 makers regarding their participation.

Click here is see the full list of approached contestants this year

More about the new season

Bigg Boss 20 is scheduled to premiere on September 6, 2026, with Salman Khan returning as the host. The landmark 20th season is already generating considerable buzz with reports of a revamped house and an intriguing new theme.

According to early reports, the season could feature an “Extra Jeevan Daan” concept, with rumours also suggesting the possibility of two separate houses. Contestants eliminated from the main house could reportedly get another chance to fight their way back through tasks and challenges.

With the contestant list continuing to grow, the big question remains, who will actually enter the Bigg Boss 20 house?

Which celebrity are you most excited to watch on Bigg Boss 20? Tell us in the comments below.