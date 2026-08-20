Bigg Boss 20: Confirmed contestant exits list, name and photo

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 is just two weeks away, and the buzz surrounding the upcoming season is already reaching fever pitch. With new names being linked to the controversial reality show almost every day, fans are eagerly waiting to find out which celebrities will actually enter the Bigg Boss house.

Amid the ongoing speculation, there is now a major update regarding actor Rajat Bedi.

Rajat Bedi is not entering Bigg Boss 20

According to a fresh report by Bollywood Bubble, Rajat Bedi, who was approached by the makers of Bigg Boss 20 and was reportedly even confirmed for the season, will not be entering the house at the beginning of the show.

The actor, who recently appeared in The Ba*ds of Bollywood, had been strongly linked to the upcoming season. Several reports had earlier suggested that Rajat had given his nod to participate in Bigg Boss 20, making him one of the names that appeared close to being finalised.

However, the latest report suggests that the actor is no longer expected to participate in the show. While it remains unclear what led to the reported exit, his absence could come as a surprise to viewers who were expecting to see him inside the Bigg Boss house.

The development also highlights the uncertainty surrounding the final Bigg Boss 20 contestant list. Despite several names being widely discussed online and some celebrities reportedly being approached or in talks, the makers are yet to officially confirm the complete lineup.

Bigg Boss 20 is among the most anticipated reality shows of the year, and the growing speculation around its contestants has only added to the excitement. With several popular personalities rumoured to be joining the show, fans will have to wait until the official announcement to know who will ultimately make it to the Bigg Boss house.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 is scheduled to premiere on September 6 on JioHotstar and Colors.