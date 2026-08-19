Qazi Touqeer confirmed for Bigg Boss 20; check out full list

With names from television, music, sports and entertainment reportedly coming together, Bigg Boss 20 could have an interesting mix of personalities

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Man with sunglasses holding a green mug outdoors, Bigg Boss 20 confirmed contestant.
Qazi Touqeer confirmed for Bigg Boss 20 (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 is just days away from its grand premiere, and the excitement among fans is already at its peak. Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show is set to premiere on September 6, with the makers keeping the official contestant lineup under wraps until the premiere.

However, several names have been doing the rounds online, with insiders and sources claiming that a number of contestants have already been finalised.

Qazi Touqeer to enter Bigg Boss 20?

Singer Qazi Touqeer is among the latest names to join the Bigg Boss 20 contestant lineup. His name has been confirmed by former journalist and content creator Jeevika Singh, according to her latest update.

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Qazi rose to fame after winning the popular singing reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005 alongside Ruprekha Banerjee. Known for singing in Kashmiri, Hindi and Urdu, Qazi became particularly popular among a generation of listeners with songs such as Yeh Pal. His entry could bring a strong musical presence to the Bigg Boss house.

Mary Kom also joins the show

Another major name confirmed for Bigg Boss 20 is legendary boxer Mary Kom. Jeevika Singh has also confirmed Mary Kom’s name among the contestants.

A six-time World Amateur Boxing Champion, Mary Kom is one of India’s most celebrated sporting icons. She created history by becoming the first Indian woman boxer to win an Olympic medal when she secured bronze at the 2012 London Olympics.

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Her inspiring journey from Manipur to becoming a global boxing champion has made her an enduring symbol of determination and resilience. If she does enter the Bigg Boss house, viewers could get to see a very different side of the sporting legend.

Bigg Boss 20 contestant list

Meanwhile, according to insiders and reports, the other names who are said to be confirmed for Bigg Boss 20 include:

  • Khushi Dubey
  • Vikrant Singh Rajpoot
  • Geeta Basra
  • Rajat Bedi
  • Elnaaz Norouzi
  • Niti Taylor
  • Aryan Kelvin
  • Jennifer Winget
  • Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu
  • Qazi Touqeer
  • Mary Kom
  • Ashish Chanchlani

While these names are being widely discussed, the makers are yet to officially announce the complete contestant lineup. The final list is expected to be revealed around the show’s grand premiere.

With names from television, music, sports and entertainment reportedly coming together, Bigg Boss 20 could have an interesting mix of personalities.

Which contestant from the reported list are you most excited to see inside the Bigg Boss house? Comment below!

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Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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