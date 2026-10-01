HYDRAA to restore spring beside Bum-Rukn-Ud-Dowla lake

Vimos Technocrats, which supervised the development work of the lake, will also oversee the restoration of the spring.

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HYDRAA to restore spring beside Bum-Rukn-Ud-Dowla lake
Spring beside Bum-Rukn-Ud-Dowla lake

Hyderabad: After the restoration of the Nizam-era lake Bum-Rukn-Ud-Dowla, Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has started work on the spring well adjacent to it.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath stressed the historical significance of the well, saying that the water from the spring carried medicinal properties and was transported far and wide.

With this restoration, HYDRAA aims to return a neglected historical asset to the people and make it useful for the environment, he said.

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The work on the well started recently and will be completed in two to three months, he said. Vimos Technocrats, which supervised the development work of the lake, will also oversee the restoration of the spring.

Bum-Rukn-Ud-Dowla, located in Shivarampally, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on March 8 this year.

The lake was built in 1770, during the reign of the third Nizam, Sikandar Jah. The lake was named after Nawab Rukn-ud-Daulah, who was the Prime Minister at that time.

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