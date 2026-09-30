Hyderabad-born Osmania alumna is Sydney Council mayor

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-born woman and an Osmania University alumna has become the Mayor of Strathfield Council in Sydney, Australia.

Sandhya Reddy, or Sandy Reddy, as she is locally known, was elected mayor of Strathfield Council in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, September 29. She will serve as mayor till September 2028.

Reports suggest she is the first Indian-born migrant woman to serve as a mayor in Australia.

Reddy’s roots lie in Mallareddygudem in Mominpet mandal of Vikarabad district. In Hyderabad, she studied at the Stanley College and did her law from the Osmania University before moving to Australia in 2005.

She worked as an immigration lawyer and later became involved in community and civic affairs. Her journey in the local politics started with her election as a councillor in Strathfield in 2021.

In 2023, she became the first Indian woman to be elected the deputy mayor of Strathfield.

In the 2024 local elections, she retained her council seat.

After resuming office as deputy mayor in September 2025, she served in the role until her election as mayor.