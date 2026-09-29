Fastest Pakistani drama to hit 50 million views in just 2 episodes

Islamabad: Pakistani dramas are no longer just a favourite among television audiences in Pakistan. From India to the Middle East and beyond, viewers are increasingly hooked to their emotional storylines, intense romances and compelling performances. And now, two Pakistani dramas have taken the digital world by storm, achieving a milestone that highlights just how massive their online following has become.

Nashtar and Mitti De Baway have emerged as two of the fastest Pakistani dramas to reach 50 million views on YouTube, with both shows achieving the massive milestone within their first two episodes.

While Nashtar reached the mark in just two episodes, Mitti De Baway reportedly achieved the same feat within five days of its premiere, after only two episodes.

Nashtar crosses 50 million views in 2 episodes

Starring Danish Taimoor and Anmol Baloch, Nashtar has created a major buzz among Pakistani drama fans since its premiere. The romantic drama reportedly became the fastest Pakistani drama to cross 50 million views on YouTube with just its first two episodes.

But the show did not stop there.

Nashtar went on to cross the 100-million-view mark within just four episodes, further highlighting its strong digital performance.

The drama premiered on Har Pal Geo on August 21, 2026, and airs twice a week, every Friday and Saturday at 8 PM. So far, 11 episodes have aired.

With Danish Taimoor and Anmol Baloch leading the cast, the series has managed to attract viewers beyond Pakistan, particularly among Hindi and Urdu-speaking audiences who regularly follow Pakistani dramas online.

Mitti De Baway becomes Green TV’s fastest Pakistani drama

Joining Nashtar in the 50-million club is Mitti De Baway, which stars Wahaj Ali and Mahira Khan in the lead roles.

The drama reportedly crossed 50 million YouTube views in just five days and two episodes. According to Pakistani entertainment social media pages, it has become Green Entertainment’s fastest drama to reach the 50-million-view milestone.

Mitti De Baway premiered on September 23, 2026, on Green Entertainment and airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 8 PM.

The pairing of Wahaj Ali and Mahira Khan has also been one of the major talking points surrounding the show, helping generate considerable curiosity even before and immediately after its premiere.

Pakistani dramas are winning on YouTube

The success of both shows reflects the changing way audiences consume Pakistani dramas. YouTube has made these serials easily accessible to viewers across borders, allowing shows that were traditionally made for Pakistani television to build massive international audiences.

For Indian viewers, particularly those who understand Hindi and Urdu, Pakistani dramas have become increasingly popular on digital platforms. Shows are not only being watched but are also generating discussions, reels, edits and fan conversations across social media.

Are you watching either Nashtar or Mitti De Baway?