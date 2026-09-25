Pakistani drama Mitti De Baway: Wahaj Ali dies in ep 1 itself?

Hyderabad: Pakistani stars Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali are back on screens with their much-awaited drama Mitti De Baway, and the show has already created a buzz after its first two episodes.

The Green Entertainment drama premiered on September 23, 2026, and its opening episodes have left viewers hooked with a gripping storyline, intense performances and a cinematic treatment.

Is Wahaj Ali dead in episode 1?

The drama wastes no time in building suspense. Episode 1 opens on a high note with Wahaj Ali’s character Baala being released from jail, only for the story to take a shocking turn as he seemingly meets a tragic end at the hands of his enemies.

The unexpected twist left fans wondering if Baala is actually dead in the very first episode.

Amid the growing questions on social media, writer Faiza Iftikhar dropped a major hint when a fan asked, “Hero bhi kabhi marta hai?”

Her response has only added to the mystery, suggesting that Baala’s journey may be far from over. Whether he is truly dead or the show is setting up another major twist remains to be seen.

What is Mitti De Baway about?

Written by Faiza Iftikhar and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain, Mitti De Baway unfolds across dual timelines, moving between a dark and intense present and a nostalgic romance set in the 1980s and 1990s.

The opening episodes combine family conflict, revenge, survival and romance, while the period setting adds another layer to the story.

Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali have also received attention for their performances. Wahaj appears in a rugged new look and speaks in a raw Punjabi dialect, while Mahira portrays a more hardened and emotionally intense character.

The show’s period styling, background score by Arif Lohar and cinematic visuals have further added to its appeal.

With just two episodes out, Mitti De Baway has already become a talking point among Pakistani drama fans, particularly because of its unpredictable opening.

The drama airs in Pakistan on Green Entertainment. In India, viewers can watch Mitti De Baway on the Multiverse Entertainment YouTube channel.

Are you watching Mitti De Baway? What do you think about the opening episodes? Comment below.