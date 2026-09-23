Mumbai: The wait is finally over for Pakistani drama fans. Wahaj Ali and Mahira Khan’s much-awaited period drama Mitti De Baway is all set to premiere today, September 23, after months of anticipation and speculation.

The drama has already created significant buzz among fans, particularly because it marks the first television collaboration between Wahaj and Mahira.

Mitti De Baway India premiere: Where to watch?

Indian viewers waiting to watch the first episode can catch Mitti De Baway on YouTube through the Multiverse Entertainment channel.

The episode is expected to be available at around 8 pm or 9 pm IST. In Pakistan, the drama will air on Green Entertainment.

The series will release two episodes every week, on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

More about the new Pakistani drama

Mitti De Baway is a period drama directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain, known for Khuda Aur Mohabbat, and written by Faiza Iftikhar. The show is produced by Tehreem Chaudhary.

Mahira Khan plays Billo, a wealthy woman who later becomes a spiritual leader, while Wahaj Ali portrays Baala, her childhood love from a lower socio-economic background who returns after spending time in prison.

The drama also features Amar Khan, Junaid Khan, Hina Afridi, Sohail Ahmed and Uzma Hassan in key roles.

With two of Pakistan’s most popular stars sharing the screen for the first time in a television drama, fans are now eager to see how Wahaj and Mahira’s chemistry translates on screen.

Are you excited to watch Mitti De Baway?