Wahaj Ali’s new Pakistani drama of 2026, premiere date out

Islamabad: Wahaj Ali is all set to return to Pakistani television with one of the most-awaited dramas of 2026. His highly anticipated period drama Mitti De Baway, which also stars Mahira Khan, is reportedly set to premiere on September 23 on Green Entertainment.

The long wait may finally be coming to an end for fans who have been eagerly waiting to see Wahaj and Mahira share the screen. The drama has remained one of the most talked-about Pakistani projects ever since the makers announced its leading pair. It marks Mahira and Wahaj’s first television drama together, making their pairing one of the biggest attractions of the show.

Mitti De Baway is expected to be an intense period drama packed with romance, power struggles and complicated relationships. Wahaj’s rugged look has already grabbed attention, while the teasers have offered glimpses of a character caught between love, jealousy and loyalty.

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Mitti De Baway is expected to be an intense period drama packed with romance, power struggles and complicated relationships. Wahaj’s rugged look has already grabbed attention, while the teasers have offered glimpses of a character caught between love, jealousy and loyalty.

Written by Faiza Iftikhar and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain, the drama also features Amar Khan, Hina Afridi, Anika Zulfiqar and Junaid Khan in prominent roles.

With two of Pakistan’s biggest stars leading the show and a grand, cinematic setting adding to the intrigue, expectations are naturally sky-high. All eyes will now be on September 23 to see whether Mahira and Wahaj’s first collaboration lives up to the massive buzz surrounding it.