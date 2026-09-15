Saudi officials issue brief emergency danger alert for Makkah

The alert was issued by the National Early Warning Platform for Emergency Cases.

Photo of Khadija Irfan Rahim Khadija Irfan Rahim|   Published: |   Updated:
Pilgrims gather around the Hateem entrance at Masjid al-Haram in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.
The Holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

The Saudi Civil Defence on Tuesday, September 15, issued a brief hostile aerial attack alert for Makkah, warning of possible danger.

It marked the first such alert sent to the holy city by the National Early Warning Platform for Emergency Cases.

The Civil Defence announced that the danger had passed in the city of Makkah within minutes and asked citizens to continue to follow the instructions given in the alert. Locals were also advised to avoid gathering and filming and to call 911 in case of emergencies.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery
Instructions asked to follow by the Saudi DCD

A similar alert was issued earlier in the day for the Jeddah Governorate, as well as Taif, Abha, Jazan Province, Al Ula Governorate and Yanbu.

Residents were told to remain indoors and avoid open areas, windows, glass, balconies and rooftops while the warning remained in effect. People outdoors were instructed to enter the nearest building or seek shelter behind a solid barrier.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Khadija Irfan Rahim Khadija Irfan Rahim|   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Khadija Irfan Rahim

Khadija Irfan Rahim

Khadija Irfan Rahim is a journalist with The Siasat Daily, specialising in the coverage of hate crime.
Back to top button