Saudi officials issue brief emergency danger alert for Makkah

The Saudi Civil Defence on Tuesday, September 15, issued a brief hostile aerial attack alert for Makkah, warning of possible danger.

It marked the first such alert sent to the holy city by the National Early Warning Platform for Emergency Cases.

The Civil Defence announced that the danger had passed in the city of Makkah within minutes and asked citizens to continue to follow the instructions given in the alert. Locals were also advised to avoid gathering and filming and to call 911 in case of emergencies.

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Instructions asked to follow by the Saudi DCD

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A similar alert was issued earlier in the day for the Jeddah Governorate, as well as Taif, Abha, Jazan Province, Al Ula Governorate and Yanbu.

Residents were told to remain indoors and avoid open areas, windows, glass, balconies and rooftops while the warning remained in effect. People outdoors were instructed to enter the nearest building or seek shelter behind a solid barrier.