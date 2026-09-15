An ‘Assalamualaikum,’ ‘Inshallah’ gets IPS officer transferred

Bano's transfer comes after she posted a video, sharing her journey of joining the civil services.

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Portrait of IPS officer Bushra Bano in uniform, transferred as per news report.
IPS officer Bushra Bano

Hyderabad: Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Bushra Bano, against whom a right-wing organisation filed a complaint with the West Bengal Home Secretary, has been transferred.

The transfer order was issued on Monday, September 14, by the state government. Bano, who was serving as Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl SP), Kharagpur, has been transferred as Deputy Commandant of the State Armed Police (SAP) 4th Battalion.

She is replaced by Partha Ghosh, who was earlier the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Addl DC) of the Chandannagar Police Commissionerate.

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Bano’s transfer comes after she posted a video, sharing her journey of joining the civil services. She greeted with “Assalamualaikum,” “Inshallah” and signed off with “Jazakallah.”

The Hindu Legal Fund filed a complaint with the government, alleging the officer did not say Vande Mataram or Jai Hind.

“A serving officer representing the Indian state should maintain neutrality and use national expressions in public communication,” read their X post, demanding an enquiry against her.

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IPS Bushra Bano shares inspiring journey

IPS Bushra Bano’s video largely focused on her journey from an assistant professor in Saudi Arabia to one of India’s most prestigious government posts. She credited AMU’s Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) for helping her with study materials, test series and access to their library.

She is a 2021-batch IPS officer from the West Bengal cadre. Her first posting was as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP ) in Hooghly Rural. In June this year, she was promoted to Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl SP) and is currently posted in Kharagpur.

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