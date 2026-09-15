Shakti Kapoor dragged Shraddha Kapoor from Farhan’s house?

She said Shraddha personally called her and requested that it be removed because “two families” were involved.

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Mumbai: Mumbai-based journalist Nikita Dalvi has revived one of Bollywood’s most controversial relationship rumours involving Shraddha Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar.

Speaking on a Hindi Rush podcast, Nikita claimed that around one-and-a-half years into their alleged relationship, Shraddha had an argument with her mother and moved into Farhan’s house. According to her, Shakti Kapoor was in Goa at the time but returned immediately after learning about the situation.

Nikita further alleged that Shakti reached Farhan’s residence and brought Shraddha back home, claiming that the actor was dragged downstairs during the heated episode.

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The journalist also made another startling claim about what allegedly happened after the story was published. She said Shraddha personally called her and requested that it be removed because “two families” were involved.

However, Nikita said she refused to take the report down, maintaining that she had recordings and evidence supporting her story. She allegedly told Shraddha that she could either publicly accept what had happened or issue a denial.

The claims revisit reports that first surfaced in December 2016, when Shraddha and Farhan were rumoured to be dating following their appearance together in Rock On 2. At the time, both Shraddha and Shakti strongly dismissed the reported incident. Shraddha called the story false and criticised publications for involving her family, while Shakti described the claims as completely untrue.

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Neither Shraddha nor Farhan has reacted to Nikita’s latest podcast statements so far.

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Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

I’m Sardar Sarabjoth Singh - Sarab, a Canada-based entertainment journalist with a BA in Journalism and Psychology. I cover films, television, celebrities, pop culture and internet trends.
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