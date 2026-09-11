Rs 1.95 cr gold, 1.28L UAE dirhams stolen at Mumbai airport

Mumbai: A Surat-based textile trader returning from Dubai was allegedly cheated of 1.5 kg of gold worth around Rs 1.95 crore and cash amounting to 1.28 lakh UAE dirhams (approximately Rs 33.35 lakh) at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, a police official said on Friday, September 11.

Two persons have been booked for cheating, criminal breach of trust and other offences based on the complaint of the 67-year-old trader, the Sahar police station official said.

The trader, looking for a new business venture after shutting down his garment business, came in contact with Kerala-resident Mohammed Asif during a visit to Dubai, who suggested that he buy gold legally in the UAE and sell it in India, the official said, citing the complaint.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

“Following the suggestion, the Surat-based trader purchased two gold bars weighing one kg and 500 grams from Dubai last month. The gold, valued at 7,66,589 AED, was reportedly purchased on credit. The trader also carried 1,28,000 AED in cash to pay Customs duty in India,” the official said.

When the trader was returning to Mumbai from Dubai on an Emirates flight, he met one Niyas Mohammed Katumadathil, who was introduced to him as an acquaintance of Mohammed Asif, the official said.

Accused gained complainant’s confidence

After the flight landed in Mumbai, Niyas allegedly gained the trader’s confidence by offering to assist him with the Customs declaration process, he said.

When the trader was preparing to declare the gold and pay the applicable Customs duty after completing immigration formalities, Niyas took the black bag containing gold and cash, claiming he would help him complete the declaration process, the official said.

“However, Niyas then allegedly moved quickly towards the domestic departure gate and escaped by taking a flight to Bengaluru. The trader, along with Mohammed Asif, attempted to locate the accused at the airport but in vain,” the official said.

The trader subsequently approached Sahar police station, alleging that Niyas Mohammed and another person, identified as Mohammad Haris Thumblanthodi, a resident of Malappuram in Kerala, were involved in the conspiracy to flee with the bag containing 1.5 kg of gold and 1.28 lakh AED in cash.

A case has been registered and a probe is underway to nab the accused and recover the stolen gold and cash, the Sahar police station official said.