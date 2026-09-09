Hyderabad’s weekend plans are about to get a little more adventurous. Forget simply walking through aisles, checking out furniture or stopping for a meal as IKEA Hyderabad is turning its store into a giant playground of clues, puzzles and competition.

It’s not your average weekend activity. You’ll be paired with a team, handed cryptic clues, and forced to race against the clock through a 400,000 sq ft maze.

On September 12, the city will get a chance to experience Treasure Hunt 2.0, an adventure-style community event where participants will team up, race against time and put their problem-solving skills to the test.

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From IKEA Store to Giant Playground

The concept is simple: participants will be paired with strangers, given cryptic clues and sent off on a hunt through IKEA. The challenge is to crack the clues one by one and find the answers before the other teams do.

It is less about shopping and more about thinking fast, working together and staying alert.

And because teammates may be people you have never met before, communication could be just as important as solving the clues.

Every clue takes you closer

The hunt is designed to keep participants moving. Each solved clue leads to the next challenge, making the familiar IKEA store feel like an entirely different place.

The organisers promise a final challenge that could decide everything: one final clue, one winning team and a finish worth racing for.

For Hyderabadis who enjoy puzzles, scavenger hunts or simply trying something different, this could be an interesting weekend outing. You do not have to be a professional puzzle solver either.

The real fun is in figuring things out together, meeting new people and seeing how quickly your team can connect the dots.

A different kind of weekend plan

Treasure Hunt 2.0 brings together elements of a scavenger hunt, adventure game and team challenge, making it a refreshing alternative to the usual movie, cafe or shopping plans.

And who knows? You may walk into IKEA expecting furniture and leave with a story about the strangers who became your teammates for a race against the clock.

Treasure Hunt 2.0 at IKEA details