Watch: Rebel Kid kisses Amin Jaz in a fresh viral video

Mumbai: Digital creator Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, and DJ-podcast host Amin Jaz’s dating rumours have taken a fresh turn after a video showing the two sharing a kiss at an event went viral on social media.

In the viral clip, Apoorva is seen enjoying Amin’s music before the two appear to share an intimate moment. The video, which has been widely circulated on Instagram, has sparked a fresh wave of reactions, with many fans claiming that it finally confirms their much-speculated relationship.

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Rebel Kid and Amin Jaz relationship timeline

Apoorva Mukhija and Amin Jaz at Farah Khan’s Lock Upp 2 party

The dating rumours surrounding Apoorva and Amin have been doing the rounds for quite some time. Their connection first caught attention when Apoorva appeared on Amin’s Untriggered Podcast in July 2024. Their comfortable equation and playful conversations soon had fans taking notice.

By late 2025 and into 2026, the two were increasingly spotted together at social events, dinners and music festivals, including Lollapalooza India. Their frequent appearances and seemingly close bond further fuelled romance speculation.

More recently, fans have also pointed to their interactions in promotional videos and podcast reels as signs of a possible “soft launch” of their relationship. However, neither Apoorva nor Amin has officially confirmed or denied that they are dating.

Now, the latest viral video has added another layer to the speculation. While social media users are calling it confirmation, the two creators are yet to react to the clip or publicly address their relationship status.