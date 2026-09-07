Grand Teachers’ Day 2026 celebrations at MS Education Academy

Hyderabad: MS Education Academy celebrated Teachers’ Day 2026 with great enthusiasm and a festive atmosphere across all its branches in Telangana, Maharashtra, New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The central theme of this year’s celebrations was “Murabbi – Beyond Teaching, Towards Character Building and Transformation,” which highlighted the traditional role of teachers in a new and meaningful way. The Teachers’ Day celebrations began with a grand welcome by students, who walked along a red carpet and showered rose petals on their teachers with joy and affection. The heartwarming scene reflected the respect and love a teacher inspires in their students’ hearts.

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, a special song titled “Murabbi,” written by Mohammed Lateef Khan, Founder and Chairman of MS Education Academy, was also released. The message of the song reflected the core philosophy of this year’s celebrations—that education is not merely about filling minds with information, but about transforming lives through wisdom, love, purpose, humanity, and good character.

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Speaking on the occasion through his specially broadcast address, Chairman Mohammed Lateef Khan referred to the teachers of MS as “MSOwnians” and described them as the true “owners” of MS. He said that the success of the mission is not measured merely by buildings, institutions or results, but by the lives that every teacher and staff member helps to improve. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to all teaching, non-teaching, and support staff for their dedicated services.

On this special occasion, Vice Chairperson Nuzhat Khan, Managing Director Anwar Ahmed, and Managing Director Dr. Mohammed Mauzam Hussain also addressed the staff online and paid tribute to the services, sacrifices, and invaluable role of teachers in the education and upbringing of children.

The celebrations featured a wide range of activities, including a Murabbi Walk, Gratitude Tree, Role Reversal by Students, recognition of outstanding students, and the distribution of awards and gifts. Thus, Teachers’ Day at MS became much more than a one-day celebration—it became an occasion to express gratitude to all those Murabbis who are contributing not only to imparting knowledge but also to nurturing hearts, shaping character and building better lives.