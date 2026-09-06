Indian singer dies in Dubai hours before Ajman show

Dubai: Indian singer Nisar Wayanad, known for a voice that resembled that of award-winning Bollywood playback singer Udit Narayan, died at a Dubai hospital on Saturday evening, September 5, hours before he was due to perform at a musical event in Ajman. He was 44, according to media reports.

Nisar, whose official name was Nissar Aroth Ibrahim, was from Kampalakkad in Kerala’s Wayanad district and had travelled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in August for a series of musical programmes. The reports said he was admitted to hospital on Saturday afternoon after developing a high fever.

His sudden death has left the Malayali community in the UAE in shock. He had been scheduled for further musical programmes in Dubai and Saudi Arabia.

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The reports said the death notification listed acidosis as the direct cause of death, with systemic inflammatory response syndrome of infectious origin with organ failure recorded as the leading cause. Other septicaemia was listed as the underlying cause.

The medical details indicate that a severe infection triggered a systemic inflammatory response, leading to organ failure and acidosis. Acidosis is a condition in which the body’s blood or other fluids become excessively acidic and can occur during severe illness or organ dysfunction.

Known for his Mappilapattu performances, Nisar had sung and acted in several Mappila song albums and worked as a playback singer. His stage name reflected his roots in Wayanad. He had also shared the stage with Udit Narayan at an event in Bahrain.

Nisar is survived by his mother, wife, two daughters and three siblings.